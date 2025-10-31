The live MetalCore price today is 0.00004571 USD. Track real-time MCG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MCG price trend easily at MEXC now.The live MetalCore price today is 0.00004571 USD. Track real-time MCG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MCG price trend easily at MEXC now.

MetalCore (MCG) Live Price Chart
MetalCore (MCG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000457
$ 0.0000457$ 0.0000457
24H Low
$ 0.00004629
$ 0.00004629$ 0.00004629
24H High

$ 0.0000457
$ 0.0000457$ 0.0000457

$ 0.00004629
$ 0.00004629$ 0.00004629

$ 0.02813719
$ 0.02813719$ 0.02813719

$ 0.00003715
$ 0.00003715$ 0.00003715

+0.01%

-1.25%

-20.51%

-20.51%

MetalCore (MCG) real-time price is $0.00004571. Over the past 24 hours, MCG traded between a low of $ 0.0000457 and a high of $ 0.00004629, showing active market volatility. MCG's all-time high price is $ 0.02813719, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003715.

In terms of short-term performance, MCG has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -1.25% over 24 hours, and -20.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MetalCore (MCG) Market Information

$ 18.68K
$ 18.68K$ 18.68K

--
----

$ 18.68K
$ 18.68K$ 18.68K

408.67M
408.67M 408.67M

408,671,773.4292142
408,671,773.4292142 408,671,773.4292142

The current Market Cap of MetalCore is $ 18.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MCG is 408.67M, with a total supply of 408671773.4292142. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.68K.

MetalCore (MCG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MetalCore to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetalCore to USD was $ -0.0000202866.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetalCore to USD was $ -0.0000156900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetalCore to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.25%
30 Days$ -0.0000202866-44.38%
60 Days$ -0.0000156900-34.32%
90 Days$ 0--

What is MetalCore (MCG)

MetalCore is a AAA sci-fi MMO developed by a veteran game dev team featuring epic mechs and PvP battles. Forge alliances, recruit your squad, scavenge blueprints and grow your destructive arsenal in your pursuit of planetary dominance. Winner of Global Blockchain Show’s Best Blockchain Game of the Year, and GAM3 2022 Award for Best Shooter Game.

MetalCore’s innovative 'scanning' system lets players obtain blueprints from fallen enemies, craft new units, and convert them to NFTs using MCG. With over 150 playable Infantry, Mechs and Vehicles designed by renowned Star Wars artist, MetalCore promises endless hours of exhilarating gameplay in a vast open world. With built-in token utility from day 1 inherent to its sustainable economy loop tied to gameplay, everything flows through MetalCore’s token, MCG - where the game rewards engagement, commitment, and skills.

MetalCore has adopted the $MCG token as a core part of the game economy, playing a key role in player progression and rewards.

MetalCore (MCG) Resource

MetalCore Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MetalCore (MCG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MetalCore (MCG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MetalCore.

Check the MetalCore price prediction now!

MCG to Local Currencies

MetalCore (MCG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MetalCore (MCG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MCG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MetalCore (MCG)

How much is MetalCore (MCG) worth today?
The live MCG price in USD is 0.00004571 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MCG to USD price?
The current price of MCG to USD is $ 0.00004571. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of MetalCore?
The market cap for MCG is $ 18.68K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MCG?
The circulating supply of MCG is 408.67M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MCG?
MCG achieved an ATH price of 0.02813719 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MCG?
MCG saw an ATL price of 0.00003715 USD.
What is the trading volume of MCG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MCG is -- USD.
Will MCG go higher this year?
MCG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MCG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
