MetaFight Token Price Today

The live MetaFight Token (MFT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current MFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MFT.

MetaFight Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,975.58, with a circulating supply of 26.66M MFT. During the last 24 hours, MFT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.190357, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MFT moved -- in the last hour and +1.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.45.

MetaFight Token (MFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.98K$ 10.98K $ 10.98K Volume (24H) $ 3.45$ 3.45 $ 3.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.17K$ 41.17K $ 41.17K Circulation Supply 26.66M 26.66M 26.66M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MetaFight Token is $ 10.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.45. The circulating supply of MFT is 26.66M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.17K.