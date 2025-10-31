Metacourt (BLS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00021848 24H High $ 0.00022482 All Time High $ 0.02130219 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.96% Price Change (7D) -12.54%

Metacourt (BLS) real-time price is $0.00022468. Over the past 24 hours, BLS traded between a low of $ 0.00021848 and a high of $ 0.00022482, showing active market volatility. BLS's all-time high price is $ 0.02130219, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BLS has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.96% over 24 hours, and -12.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metacourt (BLS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.21K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 192.11K Circulation Supply 254.63M Total Supply 854,998,985.0

The current Market Cap of Metacourt is $ 57.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLS is 254.63M, with a total supply of 854998985.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.11K.