MetaCene is a next-gen Meta-MMO platform pioneering player-centric entertainment, governance and co-creation, unfolding in an unparalleled apocalyptic open world with robust economy. At the same time, as the pioneering and leading Serverfi project, MetaCene has developed a Serverfi system - Realms focused on connections of game servers and NFT ownership, facilitating decentralized distribution and management. Led by a gaming industry pioneer, boasts a stellar development team and advisory board featuring veterans from renowned companies like Blizzard and Tencent, with endorsements from metaverse expert Seb and influential investors like Kaifu Lee and David Brevik, poised to revolutionize the gaming and metaverse landscape. Backed by Folius Venture, Animoca, Spartan, Mantle, SevenX, Hashglobal, Mixmarvel, Wemade, Emurgo, Comma3 and other investors in last two rounds, MetaCene experienced rapid growth in community and improvement on product design. MetaCene features top-tier game attributes and innovative gameplay mechanics. It has successfully onboarded over 27,000 players and 500,000+ ecosystem users across its last three testing phases.
Understanding the tokenomics of MetaCene (MAK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
