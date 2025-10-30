MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00053794 24H High $ 0.00060494 All Time High $ 0.0011174 Lowest Price $ 0.00028509 Price Change (1H) +0.34% Price Change (1D) -8.69% Price Change (7D) -25.34%

MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) real-time price is $0.00054285. Over the past 24 hours, METACADEMAX traded between a low of $ 0.00053794 and a high of $ 0.00060494, showing active market volatility. METACADEMAX's all-time high price is $ 0.0011174, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00028509.

In terms of short-term performance, METACADEMAX has changed by +0.34% over the past hour, -8.69% over 24 hours, and -25.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 543.26K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 543.26K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MetacadeMax is $ 543.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METACADEMAX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 543.26K.