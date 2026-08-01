MetaArena Price Today

The live MetaArena (TIMI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TIMI.

MetaArena currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 220,942, with a circulating supply of 364.35M TIMI. During the last 24 hours, TIMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101369, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TIMI moved -0.39% in the last hour and -10.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.03K.

MetaArena (TIMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 220.94K$ 220.94K $ 220.94K Volume (24H) $ 1.03K$ 1.03K $ 1.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.27M$ 1.27M $ 1.27M Circulation Supply 364.35M 364.35M 364.35M Total Supply 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MetaArena is $ 220.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.03K. The circulating supply of TIMI is 364.35M, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.27M.