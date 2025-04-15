Meta Monopoly Price (MONOPOLY)
The live price of Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 328.15K USD. MONOPOLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Meta Monopoly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Meta Monopoly price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MONOPOLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MONOPOLY price information.
During today, the price change of Meta Monopoly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Meta Monopoly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Meta Monopoly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Meta Monopoly to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-82.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-89.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Meta Monopoly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.21%
+20.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meta Monopoly is a meme inspired project with real utility and a strong user base.Featuring the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio that allows users to play against each other and win real crypto.With MMNFT every character gets transformed into an animated video and posted all over our social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive and limited. Currently there is only 272 total supply. The originals were airdropped to the private presale buyers. Any future NFT will be airdropped as the smart contract is renounced and does not have a public mint function.Suite of PvP crypto games allows users connect their wallet, deposit crypto, and play each other in a fast paced, friendly style gameplay. Users will play with ETH on initial launch, then have the option to play with the $MONOPOLY token when live on market.Galaxy Run is our first game (launched on May 16, 2023) and as of writing this, there are currently 1,500+ users and over 200+ eth in transaction volume. We started to make mini animated meme-clips of each character and upload on the social media channels, starting with TikTok and Instagram, followed by now Twitter as well. The first few videos started going viral so we just kept doing it and it was a really funny cool thing and now this is what we do for every character, every week, on every social channel.We do believe that if a certain video gets more engagement - it raises the value of that specific MMNFT, and we never know which one it will be.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MONOPOLY to VND
₫--
|1 MONOPOLY to AUD
A$--
|1 MONOPOLY to GBP
￡--
|1 MONOPOLY to EUR
€--
|1 MONOPOLY to USD
$--
|1 MONOPOLY to MYR
RM--
|1 MONOPOLY to TRY
₺--
|1 MONOPOLY to JPY
¥--
|1 MONOPOLY to RUB
₽--
|1 MONOPOLY to INR
₹--
|1 MONOPOLY to IDR
Rp--
|1 MONOPOLY to KRW
₩--
|1 MONOPOLY to PHP
₱--
|1 MONOPOLY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MONOPOLY to BRL
R$--
|1 MONOPOLY to CAD
C$--
|1 MONOPOLY to BDT
৳--
|1 MONOPOLY to NGN
₦--
|1 MONOPOLY to UAH
₴--
|1 MONOPOLY to VES
Bs--
|1 MONOPOLY to PKR
Rs--
|1 MONOPOLY to KZT
₸--
|1 MONOPOLY to THB
฿--
|1 MONOPOLY to TWD
NT$--
|1 MONOPOLY to AED
د.إ--
|1 MONOPOLY to CHF
Fr--
|1 MONOPOLY to HKD
HK$--
|1 MONOPOLY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MONOPOLY to MXN
$--