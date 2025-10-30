META FINANCIAL AI (MEFAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00398216 $ 0.00398216 $ 0.00398216 24H Low $ 0.00591272 $ 0.00591272 $ 0.00591272 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00398216$ 0.00398216 $ 0.00398216 24H High $ 0.00591272$ 0.00591272 $ 0.00591272 All Time High $ 0.02723048$ 0.02723048 $ 0.02723048 Lowest Price $ 0.00016646$ 0.00016646 $ 0.00016646 Price Change (1H) +0.02% Price Change (1D) +7.59% Price Change (7D) +20.29% Price Change (7D) +20.29%

META FINANCIAL AI (MEFAI) real-time price is $0.00447178. Over the past 24 hours, MEFAI traded between a low of $ 0.00398216 and a high of $ 0.00591272, showing active market volatility. MEFAI's all-time high price is $ 0.02723048, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00016646.

In terms of short-term performance, MEFAI has changed by +0.02% over the past hour, +7.59% over 24 hours, and +20.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

META FINANCIAL AI (MEFAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.59M$ 2.59M $ 2.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.59M$ 2.59M $ 2.59M Circulation Supply 583.66M 583.66M 583.66M Total Supply 583,664,960.9736482 583,664,960.9736482 583,664,960.9736482

The current Market Cap of META FINANCIAL AI is $ 2.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEFAI is 583.66M, with a total supply of 583664960.9736482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.59M.