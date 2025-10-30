Messiah (MSIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.093934 24H High $ 0.0996 All Time High $ 0.539528 Lowest Price $ 0.054834 Price Change (1H) +0.09% Price Change (1D) -4.53% Price Change (7D) +0.18%

Messiah (MSIA) real-time price is $0.094312. Over the past 24 hours, MSIA traded between a low of $ 0.093934 and a high of $ 0.0996, showing active market volatility. MSIA's all-time high price is $ 0.539528, while its all-time low price is $ 0.054834.

In terms of short-term performance, MSIA has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, -4.53% over 24 hours, and +0.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Messiah (MSIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.09M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.43M Circulation Supply 11.60M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Messiah is $ 1.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSIA is 11.60M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.43M.