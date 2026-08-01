mertcash Price Today

The live mertcash (MEC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current MEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MEC.

mertcash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,703.45, with a circulating supply of 759.78M MEC. During the last 24 hours, MEC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0039766, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MEC moved +0.38% in the last hour and -3.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

mertcash (MEC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.70K$ 10.70K $ 10.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.70K$ 10.70K $ 10.70K Circulation Supply 759.78M 759.78M 759.78M Total Supply 759,783,673.879282 759,783,673.879282 759,783,673.879282

The current Market Cap of mertcash is $ 10.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEC is 759.78M, with a total supply of 759783673.879282. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.70K.