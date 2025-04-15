Merry Christmusk Price (XMUSK)
The live price of Merry Christmusk (XMUSK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.28K USD. XMUSK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Merry Christmusk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Merry Christmusk price change within the day is +0.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.19M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XMUSK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XMUSK price information.
During today, the price change of Merry Christmusk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Merry Christmusk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Merry Christmusk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Merry Christmusk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Merry Christmusk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.50%
+3.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Merry Christmusk, Season 1: Millionaire Edition (2024). Join Elon’s xMusk community and celebrate your first Christmas as a millionaire! Buy xMusk (SOL), buy Merry Christmusk merch on Amazon and Walmart, and become a family member of the Merry Christmusk event - the official Christmas 2024 MEME. A special gift from Elon included! Ho Ho Hodl! Elon Musk as Santa’s ambassador? Yes, you heard that right! Every day this holiday season, he is donating an astounding one million dollars to support Trump’s voters and fans – because Merry Christmusk is not just about the token, but about a community that shares vision, enthusiasm, and belief in a brighter future. This season is the xMusk community’s first opportunity to experience holiday magic with the promise of change and the potential to become millionaires.
