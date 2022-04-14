Merkle Trade (MKL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Merkle Trade (MKL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Merkle Trade (MKL) Information Merkle Trade is the first gamified perpetual futures decentralized exchange (DEX) based on Aptos. It provides omnichain support, including EVM wallet integration via LayerZero. Backed by prominent investors like Hashed and Arrington Capital, Merkle Trade uniquely combines a high-performance, secure perpetual DEX with the engaging, social elements of popular online and RPG games. Believing that making directional bets on volatile assets like crypto should be fun for all, the platform has significantly lowered the barriers to entry for leverage trading crypto, commodities, and forex. In 10 months, Merkle Trade has amassed over $13.5 billion in cumulative trading volume and attracted more than 125,000 traders. Official Website: https://merkle.trade/ Buy MKL Now!

Merkle Trade (MKL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Merkle Trade (MKL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.88M $ 1.88M $ 1.88M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 30.63M $ 30.63M $ 30.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.14M $ 6.14M $ 6.14M All-Time High: $ 0.46655 $ 0.46655 $ 0.46655 All-Time Low: $ 0.056817 $ 0.056817 $ 0.056817 Current Price: $ 0.061469 $ 0.061469 $ 0.061469 Learn more about Merkle Trade (MKL) price

Merkle Trade (MKL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Merkle Trade (MKL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MKL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MKL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MKL's tokenomics, explore MKL token's live price!

