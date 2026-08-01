Merck xStock Price Today

The live Merck xStock (MRKX) price today is $ 135.46, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current MRKX to USD conversion rate is $ 135.46 per MRKX.

Merck xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 263,802, with a circulating supply of 1.95K MRKX. During the last 24 hours, MRKX traded between $ 135.46 (low) and $ 135.47 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 138.53, while the all-time low was $ 94.56.

In short-term performance, MRKX moved -- in the last hour and +2.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 207.44.

Merck xStock (MRKX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 263.80K$ 263.80K $ 263.80K Volume (24H) $ 207.44$ 207.44 $ 207.44 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 121.87M$ 121.87M $ 121.87M Circulation Supply 1.95K 1.95K 1.95K Total Supply 899,646.1307522967 899,646.1307522967 899,646.1307522967

The current Market Cap of Merck xStock is $ 263.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 207.44. The circulating supply of MRKX is 1.95K, with a total supply of 899646.1307522967. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.87M.