Your Merch on Amazon Grow your community and make a profit by simply uploading your designs and we will take care of the rest while you focus on your brand.
MerchMinter is the easiest and fastest way to mint and sell your own merch on Amazon in multiple countries, eliminating the complexity, time, resource, and cost barriers to attract millions of crypto and non-crypto people.
So, whether you're looking to scale your project or streamline the process of equipping your team and ambassadors with staff clothing, you've come to the right place.
Doing this well involves getting four key pieces correct: Simple Setup, Compliance, Selling Experience, and Growth Ecosystem.
Simple Setup (Launch in Minutes) All you need to do is create your design or use our AI design creator (coming soon), upload it here, select products and colors, set your royalties, and we’ll handle the rest. We sync your products to Amazon, where they’re automatically printed and shipped on demand, ensuring everything is ready for customers and staff to find and buy your merch.
And yes, we are optimized for multiple countries from the start — no extra setup required!
Your merch will be purchasable in USA (amazon.com), UK (amazon.co.uk), Germany (amazon.de), France (amazon.fr), Italy (amazon.it), Spain (amazon.es), and Japan (amazon.co.jp).
And yes, Amazon handles the whole support for your customers: questions, returns and refunds - no attention from you required!
Understanding the tokenomics of MerchMinter (MRCHR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MRCHR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MRCHR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
