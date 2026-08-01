Mento Swiss Franc Price Today

The live Mento Swiss Franc (CHFM) price today is $ 1.22, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHFM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.22 per CHFM.

Mento Swiss Franc currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,231, with a circulating supply of 70.78K CHFM. During the last 24 hours, CHFM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.587826.

In short-term performance, CHFM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 707.67.

Mento Swiss Franc (CHFM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.23K$ 86.23K $ 86.23K Volume (24H) $ 707.67$ 707.67 $ 707.67 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.23K$ 86.23K $ 86.23K Circulation Supply 70.78K 70.78K 70.78K Total Supply 70,881.36562772421 70,881.36562772421 70,881.36562772421

The current Market Cap of Mento Swiss Franc is $ 86.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 707.67. The circulating supply of CHFM is 70.78K, with a total supply of 70881.36562772421. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.23K.