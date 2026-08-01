What is the real-time price of Mento South African Rand today?

The live price of Mento South African Rand stands at £0.04497512480842380000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for ZARM?

ZARM has traded between £0E-15 and £0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Mento South African Rand showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is ZARM currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests ZARM is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Mento South African Rand?

With a market cap of £36627.69800886630000, Mento South African Rand is ranked #5649, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has ZARM seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Mento South African Rand compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.09104849826420660000, while the ATL is £0.0199230338798879790000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence ZARM's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (814405.4956154679 tokens), category performance within Stablecoins,Celo Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.