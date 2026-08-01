Mento Nigerian Naira Price Today

The live Mento Nigerian Naira (NGNM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NGNM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NGNM.

Mento Nigerian Naira currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,599, with a circulating supply of 77.48M NGNM. During the last 24 hours, NGNM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NGNM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.94.

Mento Nigerian Naira (NGNM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.60K$ 56.60K $ 56.60K Volume (24H) $ 9.94$ 9.94 $ 9.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.60K$ 56.60K $ 56.60K Circulation Supply 77.48M 77.48M 77.48M Total Supply 76,192,638.82786854 76,192,638.82786854 76,192,638.82786854

The current Market Cap of Mento Nigerian Naira is $ 56.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.94. The circulating supply of NGNM is 77.48M, with a total supply of 76192638.82786854. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.60K.