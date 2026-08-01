What is the current price of Mento Kenyan Shilling?

The live price of Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) is £0.0059793447379813110000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Mento Kenyan Shilling positioned in the market?

Mento Kenyan Shilling currently sits at market rank #4397, supported by a market capitalization of £127382.10150106200000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KESM?

The circulating supply of KESM is 21290976.72519865 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Mento Kenyan Shilling?

During the last 24 hours, Mento Kenyan Shilling traded within a range of £0.0056837020987493010000 (24-hour low) and £0.0059833028555895780000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Mento Kenyan Shilling from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Mento Kenyan Shilling reached an all-time high of £0.0064471765493673720000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.002691151433807010000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KESM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Mento Kenyan Shilling?

The current price movement of 5.11% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Stablecoins,Celo Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.