Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Mento Kenyan Shilling price today is 0.00811221 USD.KESM market cap is 172,820 USD. Track real-time KESM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Mento Kenyan Shilling price today is 0.00811221 USD.KESM market cap is 172,820 USD. Track real-time KESM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About KESM

KESM Price Info

What is KESM

KESM Official Website

KESM Tokenomics

KESM Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Mento Kenyan Shilling Logo

Mento Kenyan Shilling Price (KESM)

Unlisted

1 KESM to USD Live Price:

$0.00802541
$0.00802541$0.00802541
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:04:15 (UTC+8)

Mento Kenyan Shilling Price Today

The live Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) price today is $ 0.00811221, with a 5.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current KESM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00811221 per KESM.

Mento Kenyan Shilling currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 172,820, with a circulating supply of 21.29M KESM. During the last 24 hours, KESM traded between $ 0.00771111 (low) and $ 0.00811758 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00874692, while the all-time low was $ 0.0036511.

In short-term performance, KESM moved -0.06% in the last hour and +4.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.54.

Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) Market Information

$ 172.82K
$ 172.82K$ 172.82K

$ 45.54
$ 45.54$ 45.54

$ 172.82K
$ 172.82K$ 172.82K

21.29M
21.29M 21.29M

21,290,976.72519865
21,290,976.72519865 21,290,976.72519865

The current Market Cap of Mento Kenyan Shilling is $ 172.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.54. The circulating supply of KESM is 21.29M, with a total supply of 21290976.72519865. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.82K.

Mento Kenyan Shilling Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00771111
$ 0.00771111$ 0.00771111
24H Low
$ 0.00811758
$ 0.00811758$ 0.00811758
24H High

$ 0.00771111
$ 0.00771111$ 0.00771111

$ 0.00811758
$ 0.00811758$ 0.00811758

$ 0.00874692
$ 0.00874692$ 0.00874692

$ 0.0036511
$ 0.0036511$ 0.0036511

-0.06%

+5.12%

+4.89%

+4.89%

Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Mento Kenyan Shilling to USD was $ +0.00039492.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mento Kenyan Shilling to USD was $ +0.0005133049.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mento Kenyan Shilling to USD was $ +0.0003363890.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mento Kenyan Shilling to USD was $ -0.000004577445985115.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00039492+5.12%
30 Days$ +0.0005133049+6.33%
60 Days$ +0.0003363890+4.15%
90 Days$ -0.000004577445985115-0.00%

Price Prediction for Mento Kenyan Shilling

Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KESM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Mento Kenyan Shilling could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Mento Kenyan Shilling will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KESM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Mento Kenyan Shilling Price Prediction.

What is Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM)

Mento is building the largest FX infrastructure, bringing world currencies onchain through its robust multi-currency stablecoin platform. The Mento ecosystem connects traders, businesses and individuals across borders through stable digital assets that preserve value while enabling smooth cross-currency transactions without traditional banking limitations. Please see https://www.mento.org/ for more details on the project.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Celo EcosystemStablecoins

About Mento Kenyan Shilling

What is the current price of Mento Kenyan Shilling?

The live price of Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) is £0.0059793447379813110000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Mento Kenyan Shilling positioned in the market?

Mento Kenyan Shilling currently sits at market rank #4397, supported by a market capitalization of £127382.10150106200000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KESM?

The circulating supply of KESM is 21290976.72519865 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Mento Kenyan Shilling?

During the last 24 hours, Mento Kenyan Shilling traded within a range of £0.0056837020987493010000 (24-hour low) and £0.0059833028555895780000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Mento Kenyan Shilling from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Mento Kenyan Shilling reached an all-time high of £0.0064471765493673720000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.002691151433807010000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KESM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Mento Kenyan Shilling?

The current price movement of 5.11% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Stablecoins,Celo Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mento Kenyan Shilling

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:04:15 (UTC+8)

Mento Kenyan Shilling (KESM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Mento Kenyan Shilling

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2390
$0.2390$0.2390

-12.45%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01168
$0.01168$0.01168

-0.93%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.036156
$0.036156$0.036156

+1.30%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.06862
$0.06862$0.06862

-10.68%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00138
$0.00138$0.00138

+187.50%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$1.0796
$1.0796$1.0796

+73.48%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004845
$0.0004845$0.0004845

+93.80%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001546
$0.0001546$0.0001546

+81.88%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00638
$0.00638$0.00638

+9.43%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?