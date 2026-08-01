Mento Japanese Yen Price Today

The live Mento Japanese Yen (JPYM) price today is $ 0.00625476, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current JPYM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00625476 per JPYM.

Mento Japanese Yen currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 73,326, with a circulating supply of 11.72M JPYM. During the last 24 hours, JPYM traded between $ 0.00625289 (low) and $ 0.00625493 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00726235, while the all-time low was $ 0.00388634.

In short-term performance, JPYM moved -- in the last hour and -1.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.00.

Mento Japanese Yen (JPYM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 73.33K$ 73.33K $ 73.33K Volume (24H) $ 2.00$ 2.00 $ 2.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 73.33K$ 73.33K $ 73.33K Circulation Supply 11.72M 11.72M 11.72M Total Supply 11,723,292.70970928 11,723,292.70970928 11,723,292.70970928

The current Market Cap of Mento Japanese Yen is $ 73.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.00. The circulating supply of JPYM is 11.72M, with a total supply of 11723292.70970928. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 73.33K.