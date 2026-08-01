Mento Canadian Dollar Price Today

The live Mento Canadian Dollar (CADM) price today is $ 0.71259, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CADM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.71259 per CADM.

Mento Canadian Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,300, with a circulating supply of 34.10K CADM. During the last 24 hours, CADM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.45, while the all-time low was $ 0.349878.

In short-term performance, CADM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.33.

Mento Canadian Dollar (CADM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.30K$ 24.30K $ 24.30K Volume (24H) $ 2.33$ 2.33 $ 2.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.30K$ 24.30K $ 24.30K Circulation Supply 34.10K 34.10K 34.10K Total Supply 34,098.16411971031 34,098.16411971031 34,098.16411971031

The current Market Cap of Mento Canadian Dollar is $ 24.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.33. The circulating supply of CADM is 34.10K, with a total supply of 34098.16411971031. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.30K.