Mento British Pound Price Today

The live Mento British Pound (GBPM) price today is $ 1.35, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBPM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.35 per GBPM.

Mento British Pound currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 388,442, with a circulating supply of 287.02K GBPM. During the last 24 hours, GBPM traded between $ 1.35 (low) and $ 1.35 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.628602.

In short-term performance, GBPM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.12.

Mento British Pound (GBPM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 388.44K$ 388.44K $ 388.44K Volume (24H) $ 8.12$ 8.12 $ 8.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 388.44K$ 388.44K $ 388.44K Circulation Supply 287.02K 287.02K 287.02K Total Supply 287,019.4059625951 287,019.4059625951 287,019.4059625951

The current Market Cap of Mento British Pound is $ 388.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.12. The circulating supply of GBPM is 287.02K, with a total supply of 287019.4059625951. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 388.44K.