Mento Australian Dollar Price Today

The live Mento Australian Dollar (AUDM) price today is $ 0.710044, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.710044 per AUDM.

Mento Australian Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,842.56, with a circulating supply of 15.27K AUDM. During the last 24 hours, AUDM traded between $ 0.710486 (low) and $ 0.711438 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.038, while the all-time low was $ 0.352067.

In short-term performance, AUDM moved -0.06% in the last hour and +0.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.50K.

Mento Australian Dollar (AUDM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.84K$ 10.84K $ 10.84K Volume (24H) $ 4.50K$ 4.50K $ 4.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.59K$ 12.59K $ 12.59K Circulation Supply 15.27K 15.27K 15.27K Total Supply 17,731.08271061621 17,731.08271061621 17,731.08271061621

The current Market Cap of Mento Australian Dollar is $ 10.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.50K. The circulating supply of AUDM is 15.27K, with a total supply of 17731.08271061621. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.59K.