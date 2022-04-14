Meng Chong (MENG) Tokenomics
Meng Chong (MENG) Information
Memecoin for the most viral bunny on TikTok. Say hello to the fluffiest star of the crypto world: $MENG, the bunny that stole hearts on TikTok and beyond!
With a tongue that could disarm even the grumpiest crypto bears, $MENG is more than a coin. It’s a movement of joy, cuteness, and community.
Why settle for ordinary when you can hop into a world powered by pure adorableness? $MENG is here to remind us all that even in the fast-paced world of crypto, there’s always time to stop, smile, and share a laugh.
Join the $MENG family today and be part of the most charming critter haven on Solana. Together, let’s make the fluffiest coin go to the moon… one hop at a time!
When $MENG hops, we all hop.
Meng Chong (MENG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meng Chong (MENG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Meng Chong (MENG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Meng Chong (MENG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MENG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MENG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.