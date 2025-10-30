Memetern (MXT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0198897 24H High $ 0.0239445 All Time High $ 0.02951287 Lowest Price $ 0.00430847 Price Change (1H) +1.58% Price Change (1D) +18.25% Price Change (7D) +18.64%

Memetern (MXT) real-time price is $0.02373379. Over the past 24 hours, MXT traded between a low of $ 0.0198897 and a high of $ 0.0239445, showing active market volatility. MXT's all-time high price is $ 0.02951287, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00430847.

In terms of short-term performance, MXT has changed by +1.58% over the past hour, +18.25% over 24 hours, and +18.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Memetern (MXT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.73M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.73M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Memetern is $ 23.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MXT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.73M.