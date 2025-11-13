Memesis World (MEMS) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 5.89M
Total Supply:
$ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 530.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 11.33M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01219792
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00798364
Current Price:
$ 0.01133386
Memesis World (MEMS) Information

Memesis World is a Telegram-native Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. It allows players to earn MEMS tokens by tapping, completing daily and weekly tasks, and climbing competitive leaderboards – all directly inside a simple Telegram Mini-App.

Beyond the game, Memesis is expanding into a full Web3 gaming infrastructure:

Partner+ – enabling game studios to integrate Play-to-Earn or loyalty systems through a ready-to-use SDK.

Playground – allowing independent developers to publish and monetize games directly within the Memesis ecosystem.

Memesis aims to onboard millions of Web2 players into Web3 by combining fun gameplay, seamless user experience, and real token rewards.

Official Website:
https://memesis.io
Whitepaper:
https://memesis-world.gitbook.io/memesis-world-whitepaper

Memesis World (MEMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Memesis World (MEMS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MEMS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MEMS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

