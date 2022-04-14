MemeGames AI (MGAMES) Tokenomics
MemeGames AI (MGAMES) Information
Own the Token.
Play the Game.
Grow the Community
MG Token ($MGAMES) is your gateway to exclusivity, loyalty rewards, and daily asset growth. A platform-powered asset built on Base (Ethereum Layer 2)—Driven by Meme Games.
Why MG Token ($MGAMES) Matters
MG Token is a Base chain memecoin and platform-exclusive asset at the heart of the Meme Games ecosystem—built for entertainment, loyalty, and community-driven rewards.
MG Tokens are earned and used exclusively within the platform through games, simulator participation, and team-building
MG Tokens can be swapped 1:1 for $MGAMES, a blockchain asset tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) built on Base
$MGAMES provides real blockchain liquidity while MG Tokens fuel the in-game economy
MemeGames AI (MGAMES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MemeGames AI (MGAMES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MemeGames AI (MGAMES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MemeGames AI (MGAMES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MGAMES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MGAMES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MGAMES's tokenomics, explore MGAMES token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.