MemeGames AI (MGAMES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0006232 $ 0.0006232 $ 0.0006232 24H Low $ 0.00069001 $ 0.00069001 $ 0.00069001 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0006232$ 0.0006232 $ 0.0006232 24H High $ 0.00069001$ 0.00069001 $ 0.00069001 All Time High $ 0.00726063$ 0.00726063 $ 0.00726063 Lowest Price $ 0.00048718$ 0.00048718 $ 0.00048718 Price Change (1H) +0.45% Price Change (1D) -1.57% Price Change (7D) +5.48% Price Change (7D) +5.48%

MemeGames AI (MGAMES) real-time price is $0.00067881. Over the past 24 hours, MGAMES traded between a low of $ 0.0006232 and a high of $ 0.00069001, showing active market volatility. MGAMES's all-time high price is $ 0.00726063, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00048718.

In terms of short-term performance, MGAMES has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, -1.57% over 24 hours, and +5.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MemeGames AI (MGAMES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 679.37K$ 679.37K $ 679.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 679.37K$ 679.37K $ 679.37K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MemeGames AI is $ 679.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MGAMES is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 679.37K.