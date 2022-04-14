Memebets (MBET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Memebets (MBET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Memebets (MBET) Information $MBET is the official token of Memebets.io, a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) price prediction game focused on memecoins. The platform allows users to place bets on the price movements of assets like $DOGE, $SHIB, and $PEPE in a fully on-chain environment. Smart contracts ensure transparent execution without intermediaries. A portion of game fees is allocated to buying back and burning $MBET, reducing overall supply over time. This deflationary model is designed to create long-term value while maintaining liquidity. Memebets offers a structured approach to speculative trading on memecoin price fluctuations within a decentralized framework. Official Website: https://www.memebets.io/ Buy MBET Now!

Memebets (MBET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Memebets (MBET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 12.24K
Total Supply: $ 991.38M
Circulating Supply: $ 991.38M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.24K
All-Time High: $ 0.001123
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Memebets (MBET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Memebets (MBET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MBET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MBET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MBET's tokenomics, explore MBET token's live price!

MBET Price Prediction
Want to know where MBET might be heading? Our MBET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

