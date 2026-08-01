Melex Price Today

The live Melex (MELEX) price today is $ 0.01129057, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MELEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01129057 per MELEX.

Melex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 237,102, with a circulating supply of 21.00M MELEX. During the last 24 hours, MELEX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2092, while the all-time low was $ 0.01790998.

In short-term performance, MELEX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.70.

Melex (MELEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 237.10K$ 237.10K $ 237.10K Volume (24H) $ 46.70$ 46.70 $ 46.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 237.10K$ 237.10K $ 237.10K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Melex is $ 237.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.70. The circulating supply of MELEX is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 237.10K.