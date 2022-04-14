Meh (MEH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meh (MEH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meh (MEH) Information $MEH — the embodiment of apathy in the meme coin universe, the ultimate crypto degen, emotionless in the face of chaos. Born from the trenches of countless meme coin wars, $MEH has evolved into a meme himself. Meme after meme, narrative after narrative, rug after rug. The excitement and thrill of shitcoins has been pvp'd out of him making $MEH the ultimate degen, battle-hardened and emotionless machine. Official Website: https://meh.meme/ Buy MEH Now!

Meh (MEH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meh (MEH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.70K $ 15.70K $ 15.70K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.70K $ 15.70K $ 15.70K All-Time High: $ 0.00165404 $ 0.00165404 $ 0.00165404 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Meh (MEH) price

Meh (MEH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meh (MEH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEH's tokenomics, explore MEH token's live price!

