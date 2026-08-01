Medtronic xStock Price Today

The live Medtronic xStock (MDTX) price today is $ 88.89, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current MDTX to USD conversion rate is $ 88.89 per MDTX.

Medtronic xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 174,483, with a circulating supply of 1.96K MDTX. During the last 24 hours, MDTX traded between $ 88.88 (low) and $ 90.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,388.97, while the all-time low was $ 73.95.

In short-term performance, MDTX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 42.18.

Medtronic xStock (MDTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.48K$ 174.48K $ 174.48K Volume (24H) $ 42.18$ 42.18 $ 42.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.81M$ 91.81M $ 91.81M Circulation Supply 1.96K 1.96K 1.96K Total Supply 1,032,926.707528602 1,032,926.707528602 1,032,926.707528602

The current Market Cap of Medtronic xStock is $ 174.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.18. The circulating supply of MDTX is 1.96K, with a total supply of 1032926.707528602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.81M.