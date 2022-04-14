Medibloc (MED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Medibloc (MED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MediBloc's healthcare information platform is a personal data ecosystem for patients, providers and researchers, built on blockchain technology. Our mission is to streamline medicine for patients, providers and researchers by redistributing value behind personal healthcare data ownership.Through MediBloc, you can effectively own your medical data, providers can remove redundancies to provide better care, and your valuable data can help researchers push the advancement of medicine faster than ever. Official Website: https://medibloc.com/ Whitepaper: https://medibloc.org/whitepaper/medibloc_whitepaper_en.pdf

Medibloc (MED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Medibloc (MED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 57.07M $ 57.07M $ 57.07M Total Supply: $ 10.87B $ 10.87B $ 10.87B Circulating Supply: $ 10.08B $ 10.08B $ 10.08B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 61.55M $ 61.55M $ 61.55M All-Time High: $ 0.351852 $ 0.351852 $ 0.351852 All-Time Low: $ 0.00161437 $ 0.00161437 $ 0.00161437 Current Price: $ 0.00566238 $ 0.00566238 $ 0.00566238

Medibloc (MED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Medibloc (MED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

