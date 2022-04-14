Media Network (MEDIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Media Network (MEDIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Media Network (MEDIA) Information Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers' centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. Media Network creates a distributed bandwidth market that enables service providers such as media platforms to hire resources from the network and dynamically come and go as the demand for last-mile data delivery shifts. It allows anyone to organically serve content without introducing any trust assumptions or pre-authentication requirements. Participants earn MEDIA rewards for their bandwidth contributions, a fixed supply SPL token minted on Solana's Blockchain. Official Website: https://media.network/

Media Network (MEDIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Media Network (MEDIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 198.04K $ 198.04K $ 198.04K Total Supply: $ 869.34K $ 869.34K $ 869.34K Circulating Supply: $ 250.00K $ 250.00K $ 250.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 688.67K $ 688.67K $ 688.67K All-Time High: $ 312.25 $ 312.25 $ 312.25 All-Time Low: $ 0.135377 $ 0.135377 $ 0.135377 Current Price: $ 0.792172 $ 0.792172 $ 0.792172 Learn more about Media Network (MEDIA) price

Media Network (MEDIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Media Network (MEDIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEDIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEDIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEDIA's tokenomics, explore MEDIA token's live price!

