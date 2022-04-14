Discover key insights into Mechazilla for Scale (MECHAZILLA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Mechazilla for Scale (MECHAZILLA) Information

MECHAZILLA is a token on the Solana blockchain, driven by its community and Elon's fantasies.

Backed by Elon Musk and the Doge team, let’s make the government efficient again!

0% TAX ~ No fees applied to buying, selling, or transferring Mechazilla!

Contract Renounced ~ Mechazilla owner has given up control over it. By the people. For the people.

LP Burned ~ Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens permanently removed from circulation.

Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $Mechazilla is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power,