Mead (MEAD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Mead (MEAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Mead (MEAD) Information

Roots is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Berachain that enhances liquidity and yield opportunities through Proof of Liquidity (PoL). The protocol allows users to:

Mint the MEAD stablecoin using Berachain-based assets listed for BGT emissions, such as LP positions on Berahub

Passively earn rBGT (governance rewards) while maintaining your positions

Participate in network security while maintaining asset exposure

​ Roots simplifies DeFi participation on Berachain & Maximizes user rewards through:

Capital Efficiency: Borrow MEAD against collateral without selling assets BGT auto-farming: Maximizes yield even as a collateral Stability Pool: Stake MEAD to earn liquidation rewards (discounted collateral) Ecosystem Composability: Use MEAD across Berachain DEXs, lending markets, and more

Official Website:
https://rootsfi.com/

Mead (MEAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mead (MEAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 727.63K
Total Supply:
$ 616.49K
Circulating Supply:
$ 616.49K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 618.89K
All-Time High:
$ 1.006
All-Time Low:
$ 1.004
Current Price:
$ 1.004
Mead (MEAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Mead (MEAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MEAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MEAD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.