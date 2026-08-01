maxxing Price Today

The live maxxing (MAXXING) price today is $ 0, with a 3.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAXXING to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAXXING.

maxxing currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 426,578, with a circulating supply of 999.60M MAXXING. During the last 24 hours, MAXXING traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00748838, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAXXING moved +0.23% in the last hour and -3.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.47K.

maxxing (MAXXING) Market Information

Market Cap $ 426.58K$ 426.58K $ 426.58K Volume (24H) $ 36.47K$ 36.47K $ 36.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 426.58K$ 426.58K $ 426.58K Circulation Supply 999.60M 999.60M 999.60M Total Supply 999,600,232.715306 999,600,232.715306 999,600,232.715306

The current Market Cap of maxxing is $ 426.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.47K. The circulating supply of MAXXING is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999600232.715306. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 426.58K.