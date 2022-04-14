Maxx (MAXX) Tokenomics
Maxx (MAXX) Information
The artfolio moment is showing the power of harnessing memecoins as vehicles for artists. In this spirit, the Maxx team decided to launch one - MAXX. He's big. He likes art.
Maxx is the curator of the artfolio movement in memecoins, purpose made to bring joy and create value for the artistic community on Solana and beyond.
Through MAXX, the team will explore, experiment with, and create unique experiences to empower artists and their communities to connect, expand, and have fun again with art. Think bigger.
Maxx (MAXX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maxx (MAXX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Maxx (MAXX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Maxx (MAXX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAXX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAXX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MAXX Price Prediction
