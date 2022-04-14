MAXX AI (MXM) Tokenomics

MAXX AI (MXM) Information

MXM is where gaming, crypto, and community collide. Led by MAXX—the devil on your shoulder, whispering 'MAXX IT'—MXM brings bold energy and massive memetic power.

MXM is the only token fuelling a social hub packed with exclusive products, killer partnerships, and events for competitive gaming and entertainment.

With MXM, you can play for crypto, stake in top games, and earn exclusive rewards—all with one powerful token. And for a limited time, 80% of fees go back to staking rewards, letting everyone share in the success.

MXM — Maxx it or miss out.

Official Website:
https://www.maxxmxm.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.maxxmxm.com/

MAXX AI (MXM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 313.74K
Total Supply:
$ 988.45M
Circulating Supply:
$ 332.51M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 932.66K
All-Time High:
$ 0.134883
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00055091
Current Price:
$ 0.00094691
MAXX AI (MXM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MAXX AI (MXM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MXM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MXM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MXM's tokenomics, explore MXM token's live price!

MXM Price Prediction

Want to know where MXM might be heading? Our MXM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.