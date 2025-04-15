MAXX AI Price (MXM)
The live price of MAXX AI (MXM) today is 0.00181093 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 587.06K USD. MXM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MAXX AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MAXX AI price change within the day is -9.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 323.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MXM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MXM price information.
During today, the price change of MAXX AI to USD was $ -0.000185902273369733.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MAXX AI to USD was $ -0.0002285920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MAXX AI to USD was $ -0.0009757341.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MAXX AI to USD was $ -0.006007202336348847.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000185902273369733
|-9.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002285920
|-12.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009757341
|-53.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006007202336348847
|-76.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of MAXX AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
-9.30%
+53.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MXM is where gaming, crypto, and community collide. Led by MAXX—the devil on your shoulder, whispering 'MAXX IT'—MXM brings bold energy and massive memetic power. MXM is the only token fuelling a social hub packed with exclusive products, killer partnerships, and events for competitive gaming and entertainment. With MXM, you can play for crypto, stake in top games, and earn exclusive rewards—all with one powerful token. And for a limited time, 80% of fees go back to staking rewards, letting everyone share in the success. MXM — Maxx it or miss out.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MXM to VND
₫46.43405613
|1 MXM to AUD
A$0.0028431601
|1 MXM to GBP
￡0.0013581975
|1 MXM to EUR
€0.0015936184
|1 MXM to USD
$0.00181093
|1 MXM to MYR
RM0.007968092
|1 MXM to TRY
₺0.0688877772
|1 MXM to JPY
¥0.2592165202
|1 MXM to RUB
₽0.1489489925
|1 MXM to INR
₹0.1556675428
|1 MXM to IDR
Rp30.6937242095
|1 MXM to KRW
₩2.5759935971
|1 MXM to PHP
₱0.1031505728
|1 MXM to EGP
￡E.0.09235743
|1 MXM to BRL
R$0.0105939405
|1 MXM to CAD
C$0.0024990834
|1 MXM to BDT
৳0.2200098857
|1 MXM to NGN
₦2.9067780709
|1 MXM to UAH
₴0.0747551904
|1 MXM to VES
Bs0.12857603
|1 MXM to PKR
Rs0.507965865
|1 MXM to KZT
₸0.9378082098
|1 MXM to THB
฿0.0607023736
|1 MXM to TWD
NT$0.0587284599
|1 MXM to AED
د.إ0.0066461131
|1 MXM to CHF
Fr0.0014668533
|1 MXM to HKD
HK$0.0140347075
|1 MXM to MAD
.د.م0.0167692118
|1 MXM to MXN
$0.0363815837