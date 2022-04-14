Maxwell (MAXWELL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Maxwell (MAXWELL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Maxwell (MAXWELL) Information Meet Maxwell the Cat: the TikTok-famous feline known for wearing a GoPro and stirring up trouble in the neighborhood. Maxwell, the “terror of the streets,” has inspired a community-driven cryptocurrency, $Maxwell, for cat enthusiasts, meme lovers, and crypto adventurers alike. Now, the infamous TikTok cat with 2.4M followers ready to take over Solana. This project is endorsed by the TikTok owner itself. Official Website: https://maxwellsol.xyz/ Buy MAXWELL Now!

Maxwell (MAXWELL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maxwell (MAXWELL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.52K $ 24.52K $ 24.52K Total Supply: $ 999.78M $ 999.78M $ 999.78M Circulating Supply: $ 951.69M $ 951.69M $ 951.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.76K $ 25.76K $ 25.76K All-Time High: $ 0.00098628 $ 0.00098628 $ 0.00098628 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001897 $ 0.00001897 $ 0.00001897 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Maxwell (MAXWELL) price

Maxwell (MAXWELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Maxwell (MAXWELL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAXWELL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAXWELL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAXWELL's tokenomics, explore MAXWELL token's live price!

