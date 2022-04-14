Maximize AI (MAXI) Tokenomics
Maximize AI (MAXI) Information
Maximize AI focuses on simplifying access to a variety of AI-based tools. We are building a centralized platform that incorporates the TAO Bittensor Subnet to empower developers and content creators. The platform works by integrating various AI frameworks and API libraries in one place.
Key Features ✅ Multi-Model Integration: Integrates diverse AI models to effectively handle a wide range of tasks.
✅ Context-Aware Model Selection: The system automatically selects the most appropriate AI model based on the input type, complexity, and objective of a task.
✅ Flexible Architecture: Designed to be customizable for specific business needs and scalable across various use cases.
✅ Cross-Model Collaboration: Enables different AI models to work together and share information to improve the final results.
Maximize AI (MAXI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maximize AI (MAXI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Maximize AI (MAXI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Maximize AI (MAXI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAXI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAXI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MAXI's tokenomics, explore MAXI token's live price!
MAXI Price Prediction
Want to know where MAXI might be heading? Our MAXI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.