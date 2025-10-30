Maxi Doge (MAXI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00004437 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.07% Price Change (1D) -2.61% Price Change (7D) +6.45%

Maxi Doge (MAXI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MAXI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MAXI's all-time high price is $ 0.00004437, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MAXI has changed by +0.07% over the past hour, -2.61% over 24 hours, and +6.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 198.28K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 198.28K Circulation Supply 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Maxi Doge is $ 198.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAXI is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.28K.