maxBTC (MAXBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 107,773 $ 107,773 $ 107,773 24H Low $ 150,244 $ 150,244 $ 150,244 24H High 24H Low $ 107,773$ 107,773 $ 107,773 24H High $ 150,244$ 150,244 $ 150,244 All Time High $ 172,696$ 172,696 $ 172,696 Lowest Price $ 48,063$ 48,063 $ 48,063 Price Change (1H) -0.47% Price Change (1D) -4.27% Price Change (7D) -1.82% Price Change (7D) -1.82%

maxBTC (MAXBTC) real-time price is $108,317. Over the past 24 hours, MAXBTC traded between a low of $ 107,773 and a high of $ 150,244, showing active market volatility. MAXBTC's all-time high price is $ 172,696, while its all-time low price is $ 48,063.

In terms of short-term performance, MAXBTC has changed by -0.47% over the past hour, -4.27% over 24 hours, and -1.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

maxBTC (MAXBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 216.64K$ 216.64K $ 216.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 216.64K$ 216.64K $ 216.64K Circulation Supply 2.00 2.00 2.00 Total Supply 2.0 2.0 2.0

The current Market Cap of maxBTC is $ 216.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAXBTC is 2.00, with a total supply of 2.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 216.64K.