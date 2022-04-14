Mavryk Network (MVRK) Tokenomics
Mavryk Network is a bespoke Layer 1 blockchain designed to bridge real-world assets with the dynamic realm of DeFi and foster a thriving & secure digital economy. A definitive platform at Mavryk, RWAs seamlessly converge with decentralized finance (DeFi). By leveraging RWA tokenization, DeFi applications, and robust infrastructure, Mavryk is creating an interconnected financial economy by building a more inclusive, accessible, and interoperable network where tokenized RWAs interact seamlessly with DeFi.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mavryk Network (MVRK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MVRK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MVRK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.