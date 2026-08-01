MattleFun Price Today

The live MattleFun (MATTLE) price today is $ 0.00427467, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATTLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00427467 per MATTLE.

MattleFun currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 189,599, with a circulating supply of 44.35M MATTLE. During the last 24 hours, MATTLE traded between $ 0.00414095 (low) and $ 0.00430438 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.100965, while the all-time low was $ 0.00407366.

In short-term performance, MATTLE moved +0.52% in the last hour and -1.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.32K.

MattleFun (MATTLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.60K$ 189.60K $ 189.60K Volume (24H) $ 1.32K$ 1.32K $ 1.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 189.60K$ 189.60K $ 189.60K Circulation Supply 44.35M 44.35M 44.35M Total Supply 44,353,919.709837 44,353,919.709837 44,353,919.709837

The current Market Cap of MattleFun is $ 189.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.32K. The circulating supply of MATTLE is 44.35M, with a total supply of 44353919.709837. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 189.60K.