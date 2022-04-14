MATT (MATT) Tokenomics
MATT (MATT) Information
MATT is the artistic digital token used to celebrate the internet meme culture impact made by none other than Matt Furie himself.
Boy's Club since '06, Matt Furie is the mastermind behind the most popular internet memes created from his characters Pepe, Brett, Andy, Landwolf, and even Spike.
$MATT is the artistic digital token Used to celebrate artistic creativity, and cultural impact made by internet memes!
Recognize the Furie Join the community that recognizes and celebrates Matt Furie's contributions to internet meme culture.
MATT (MATT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MATT (MATT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MATT (MATT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MATT (MATT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MATT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MATT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MATT's tokenomics, explore MATT token's live price!
MATT Price Prediction
Want to know where MATT might be heading? Our MATT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.