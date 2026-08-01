Matrixdock Silver Price Today

The live Matrixdock Silver (XAGM) price today is $ 65.39, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current XAGM to USD conversion rate is $ 65.39 per XAGM.

Matrixdock Silver currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,775,065, with a circulating supply of 73.02K XAGM. During the last 24 hours, XAGM traded between $ 64.69 (low) and $ 67.48 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 89.38, while the all-time low was $ 57.3.

In short-term performance, XAGM moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.72K.

Matrixdock Silver (XAGM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.78M$ 4.78M $ 4.78M Volume (24H) $ 13.72K$ 13.72K $ 13.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.78M$ 4.78M $ 4.78M Circulation Supply 73.02K 73.02K 73.02K Total Supply 73,018.823653303 73,018.823653303 73,018.823653303

The current Market Cap of Matrixdock Silver is $ 4.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.72K. The circulating supply of XAGM is 73.02K, with a total supply of 73018.823653303. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.78M.