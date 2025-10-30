Mastercard xStock (MAX) Price Information (USD)

Mastercard xStock (MAX) real-time price is $559.66. Over the past 24 hours, MAX traded between a low of $ 542.81 and a high of $ 561.89, showing active market volatility. MAX's all-time high price is $ 616.08, while its all-time low price is $ 542.81.

In terms of short-term performance, MAX has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, +0.73% over 24 hours, and -2.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mastercard xStock (MAX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Mastercard xStock is $ 164.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAX is 294.64, with a total supply of 21049.98943252. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.78M.