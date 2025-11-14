Bridged BTC on Massa is a wrapped representation of Bitcoin issued through a secure bridging mechanism to the Massa blockchain. Its purpose is to enable BTC holders to access decentralized finance applications and trading on Massa without leaving the ecosystem. Each bridged token is backed 1:1 with Bitcoin, ensuring verifiable collateralization. The token functions as a stable, trust-minimized gateway for Bitcoin liquidity, expanding its utility into Massa’s decentralized environment for swaps, liquidity provision, and other DeFi use cases.