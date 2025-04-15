Marvin On Base Price (MOB)
The live price of Marvin On Base (MOB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 88.60K USD. MOB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Marvin On Base Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Marvin On Base price change within the day is +2.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.50T USD
During today, the price change of Marvin On Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marvin On Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marvin On Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marvin On Base to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Marvin On Base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+2.23%
-30.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marvin on Base is an innovative memecoin project featuring a stellar team, including a marketing developer from Shiba Inu and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from Brett on Base. The project focuses on developing an application to help holders redeem their gas-trapped tokens.
